President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the outgoing Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.





He arrived the President’s office along with the governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola.





Oyetola emerged the winner of the governorship election in Osun State after rerun election that followed the September 22nd election in the state.





The meeting with the President started around 12 noon.





It was still in progress at the time of filing this report.





Details later…