 Buhari in closed door meeting with El-Rufai, Akeredolu | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Buhari in closed door meeting with El-Rufai, Akeredolu

5:11 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with two state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Those at the meetings were Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The meeting was held amid growing controversies over the conduct of the party’s primaries across the country.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top