President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with two state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Those at the meetings were Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu. The meeting was held amid growing controversies over the conduct of the party's primaries across the country.
