The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari has not performed.Party spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan, in a statement, said: “We know that President Buhari is eager to stuff up his false performance claims ahead of election, but doing so with the achievements of others is the height of desperation and deceit, which has already become repugnant to majority of Nigerians and the international community.“The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari’s handlers to use the remaining days of his failed administration to prepare him to get ready to accept his imminent defeat in 2019, as Nigerians have already rallied behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose performance credential is known to all.”The opposition party also accused the administration of claiming credit for the Port Harcourt Airport Terminal, saying the project was conceptualised, articulated and financed by the PDP administration.The PDP said President Buhari’s “theatrical” commissioning of the terminal built by the PDP administration was another failed media stunt to create a false impression that Mr. President is performing, even when he made no contribution whatsoever towards the execution of the project.“If anything, the Buhari administration, in its incompetence, only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which was perfected by the PDP, including payments to contractors.“It is to say the least appalling that after three and half years, a President, who is seeking reelection, cannot point to any development project initiated and executed by his administration in any part of our country.“Instead, our dear President has been moving around trying to claim credit for projects executed by the PDP, all in a desperate attempt to cover his failures in governance,” he added.The PDP said the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had similarly attempted to claim credit for the Abuja Light Rail Project, saying that it is public knowledge that the project was conceptualised and policy-propelled by the PDP.