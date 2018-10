Inside the new airport terminal

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) is mocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming that former President Goodluck Jonathan financed the Port Harcourt airport.“We wondered how the party could even claimed that the PDP administration financed a project that the Chinese through the China EXIM bank provided a loan of $500 million to cover three other airports in Lagos, Abuja and Kano.The group dismissed claims by PDP on the Port Harcourt airport project as an attempt to water down the achievements of the President Muhammad Buhari administration.The opposition party had not only claimed credit for its completion but said the project was conceptualized and financed by the Jonathan administrationBMO said in a statement by its chairman Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke in Abuja that PDP’s position was laughable.“It is not even a surprise because here is a party that has no qualms about twisting tales to suit its false narratives.“This is a project that was only 30% completed at the time President Buhari assumed office in May 2015,” it noted.The group also found it amusing that whenever President Buhari completes abandoned projects or those left at low level of completion, the PDP would rush to issue press statements deriding the administration’s effort.BMO noted that “if it is a ploy to deflect attention then the opposition party has only exposed itself to ridicule’’.This is because the APC-led administration of President Buhari would continue to complete all projects left at various stages of completionWe are however convinced that the President would not approve the completion of the long-abandoned PDP headquarters project in the Abuja city centreThe group also assured Nigerians that Buhari would not back down on its avowed commitment to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects within the specified time regardless of the musings of opposition figures