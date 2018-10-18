The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, has been suspended.





Yusuf was suspended by the agency’s governing council to pave way for investigation into allegations levelled against him.





Chairman of the governing council, Dr Eyantu Ifenne made this known at a briefing in the NHIS headquarters on Thursday.





He said that based on the review of various documents on allegations levelled against Usman, they have resolved to constitute an administrative panel to investigate and submit their report in the next three months.





He said, “The ES is suspended indefinitely to pave unfettered space for the committee to do thorough investigations into the matter.”





Efene added that approval has been got from the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, in the regard.





“The council has also resolved that Dr Abubakar Sadiq Adamu immediately step into the acting capacity of the ES to allow activities to run smoothly,” he stated.