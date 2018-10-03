President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah, that his administration is doing its best to release the kidnapped girl from Boko Haram custody.Buhari gave the assurance when he called Rebbecca on Wednesday, according to Garba Shehu, his spokesman.Leah was among the 119 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, abducted by Boko Haram in February.All the abducted girls were subsequently released, except five who reportedly died in detention. Leah was held back by the insurgent group for “refusing to renounce her faith”.In a recent interview with Voice of America (VOA), Nathaniel Sharibu, the girl’s father, said no government official has reached out to the family since the kidnap incident.Shehu said the president consoled the family and assured the parents that the federal government would do its utmost for the safety and security of their daughter.“I convey my emotion, the strong commitment of my administration and the solidarity of all Nigerians to you and your family as we will do our best to bring your daughter home in peace and safety,” Buhari was quoted as saying.He was also said to have assured the mother that his heart was with her family, as that of the entire nation which continues to “pray for the safe return of our daughter, Leah.”Rebecca recently cried out to the federal government to secure the release of her daughter, following threats by Boko Haram to kill her (Leah).