



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) midwife who was executed by Boko Haram insurgents.





Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, made this known in a statement.





Shehu said Buhari, in a telephone conversation, commiserated with the family over the unfortunate incident.





He quoted the president as telling Liman’s father that the federal government did everything possible to save his daughter’s life.

He expressed sadness that all the efforts turned out unsuccessful.





The president also expressed regret that her commitment to helping victims of the Boko Haram insurgency ended in such a brutal way.





He also spoke with Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC, consoling him over the loss of the midwife.





The president commended the ICRC for the great work it is doing Nigeria, providing healthcare services to victims of insurgency in some of the most affected areas.





He appealed to the ICRC to continue with its services in the country in spite of the unfortunate and painful loss of its staff.





Buhari said Nigeria needs the ICRC, adding that the government will continue to do everything possible to protect staff of the organisation and other aid workers.





He said the ICRC has been providing the much-needed humanitarian services in the north-east region.