President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme.

President Buhari who arrived Lagos on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.

President @MBuhari arrives Lagos. He will inspect a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/tkR72clFRD

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018

Buhari was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport.


President @MBuhari and Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport this morning, ahead of the commissioning of the new @ecowas_cedeao Border Post at the Seme Border. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/sz4nrvpFba

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018

VIDEO: #PMBinLagos #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/gFUbiwodcN

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
