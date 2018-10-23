President Buhari who arrived Lagos on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.
President @MBuhari arrives Lagos. He will inspect a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/tkR72clFRD
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
Buhari was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport.
President @MBuhari and Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport this morning, ahead of the commissioning of the new @ecowas_cedeao Border Post at the Seme Border. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/sz4nrvpFba
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
VIDEO: #PMBinLagos #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/gFUbiwodcN
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.