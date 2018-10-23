President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme.President Buhari who arrived Lagos on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.President @MBuhari arrives Lagos. He will inspect a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/tkR72clFRD— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018Buhari was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport.President @MBuhari and Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport this morning, ahead of the commissioning of the new @ecowas_cedeao Border Post at the Seme Border. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/sz4nrvpFba— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018VIDEO: #PMBinLagos #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/gFUbiwodcN— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018