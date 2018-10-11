Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, said both President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress had described him as an exemplary Nigerian on many occasions.He said he was surprised that since he emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP, the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the APC had been attacking and hurling insults at him.Atiku, in a statement from his media office in Abuja on Thursday, said he was surprised that the President and the Presidency could eat their words.The statement said, “Ever since he (Atiku) emerged, the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the All Progressives Congress have taken up the uncultured habit of hurling insults and casting aspersions on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.“It is rather unfortunate that because they have no record of performance, these institutions would rather run an ad hominem campaign.”The statement reminded them of their past praise and validation of Atiku and asked them what has changed between then and now.The statement added, “On December 21, 2014, the All Progressives Congress issued a statement describing Atiku as a ‘special gift’ and ‘an asset.’“Today, the same party is hurling invective on the man they once celebrated as an exemplary citizen. Is this two-faced attitude the type of example they want to give to Nigerians?“Moreover, on December 19, 2014, the All Progressives Congress praised Atiku as an ‘agent of change.’“Now that Atiku Abubakar is on the brink of effecting the promised change that the APC failed to implement, they have ‘changed’ and now call him all sorts of negative names.