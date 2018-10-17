A meeting to address gaps and implementation challenges of the 2018 budget has begun in Abuja between members of the National Assembly and key cabinet officials.The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yusuff Lasun, is chairing the meeting, which has the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan; the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Phillip Aduda and the leader of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance.Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma; the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; and some other senior budget and finance officials were also in the meeting.The meeting, which is behind closed doors, started at 4.27pm at the National Assembly.