 Budget implementation: NASS, finance, planning ministers in closed-door meeting | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Budget implementation: NASS, finance, planning ministers in closed-door meeting

5:32 PM 0
A+ A-
A meeting to address gaps and implementation challenges of the 2018 budget has begun in Abuja between members of the National Assembly and key cabinet officials.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yusuff Lasun, is chairing the meeting, which has the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan; the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Phillip Aduda and the leader of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma; the Minister of Finance, Mrs  Zainab Ahmed; and some other senior budget and finance officials were also in the meeting.

The meeting, which is behind closed doors, started at 4.27pm at the National Assembly.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top