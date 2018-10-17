The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yusuff Lasun, is chairing the meeting, which has the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan; the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Phillip Aduda and the leader of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance.
Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma; the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; and some other senior budget and finance officials were also in the meeting.
The meeting, which is behind closed doors, started at 4.27pm at the National Assembly.
