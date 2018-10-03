Some aggrieved youth from the federal capital territory (FCT ) broke into the national secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Wednesday, chasing away staff and security operatives.





The protesters accused Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, of imposing candidates on them and interfering with the primary election.





Wielding placards with inscriptions such as: “Oshiomhole Steer Clear of FCT Primary”; “We Want Indirect Primary”; “Leadership is Not Activism, Oshiomhole”, among others, the protesters demanded the immediate resignation of the national chairman and reversal of his decision on direct primaries.





The protesters barricaded the Blantyre Street leading to the secretariat and took over the control of the gate after overwhelming security operatives manning the gate.





The mob did not spare the billboard which has the photograph of Oshiomhole and President Muhammadu Buhari mounted in front of the building as they tore it into shred.





Usman Karshi, spokesman of the group, said the protesters were out to protest injustice and “imposition of the mode of election on the FCT and original inhabitants of the territory”.





More to follow…