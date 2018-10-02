 BREAKING: Tanker explosion kills many in Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Tanker explosion kills many in Lagos

Another fuel tanker has exploded along the Lagos Badagry Expressway Tuesday morning.

Reports have it that many lives were lost as houses were also burnt.

No confirmation yet but we will keep you informed as we get clarification on this

"@olaabdulakeem: Tanker explosion at Barracks Bustop along Lagos Badagry Exp way this early morning 2/10/2018. No loss of life had been confirmed though.@Gidi_Traffic#GIDITRAFFIC https://t.co/UwhZvKvEZe


— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 2, 2018
