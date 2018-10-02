Reports have it that many lives were lost as houses were also burnt.
No confirmation yet but we will keep you informed as we get clarification on this
"@olaabdulakeem: Tanker explosion at Barracks Bustop along Lagos Badagry Exp way this early morning 2/10/2018. No loss of life had been confirmed though.@Gidi_Traffic#GIDITRAFFIC https://t.co/UwhZvKvEZe
— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 2, 2018
