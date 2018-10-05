Police have reportedly attacked leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are currently protesting against the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.





“I have just been teargassed by the @PoliceNG at @inecnigeria office. Gunshots have been fired.





“This was a peaceful protest. How can I be treated like this in a country I have fought for and invested in?





“This is madness, I came with words they answered with bullets!” Senator Ben Murray Bruce tweeted.

Leaders of the opposition party among whom are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to INEC office after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.





Also among the protesters are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido; and Senator Dino Melaye, among others.









The PDP wants the electoral umpire to declare PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke the winner of the Osun election.