The Osun State Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.He was given the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday by the Director of Legal Services, Mr Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Oyetola, who was declared the winner of the election contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and defeated the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke.Details soon.