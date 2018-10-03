 BREAKING - Osun election: Oyetola receives certificate of return | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » BREAKING - Osun election: Oyetola receives certificate of return

12:10 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
The Osun State Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He was given the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday by the Director of Legal Services, Mr Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Oyetola, who was declared the winner of the election contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and defeated the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke.


Details soon.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top