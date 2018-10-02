The confusion in the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn on Tuesday as Uche Nwosu, an in-law to Rochas Okorocha, governor of the state, was announced as winner of the governorship primary election.
While Nwosu was being declared winner, Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the APC, issued a statement to say the primary had been suspended indefinitely.
More to follow…
