 BREAKING: Okorocha’s son-in-law announced APC candidate but NWC suspends primary indefinitely | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Okorocha’s son-in-law announced APC candidate but NWC suspends primary indefinitely

5:00 PM 0
A+ A-

The confusion in the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn on Tuesday as Uche Nwosu, an in-law to Rochas Okorocha, governor of the state, was announced as winner of the governorship primary election.


While Nwosu was being declared winner, Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the APC, issued a statement to say the primary had been suspended indefinitely.

More to follow…


YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top