



Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), says Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, will be stepping into politics to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Speaking at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos on Monday, the fiery preacher said the former vice president of the World Bank will seek the highest political office in the land.





“By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the president, and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve,” Bakare said.





More to follow…