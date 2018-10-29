A combined team of policemen and soldiers reportedly opened fire on the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shi’ites, in Abuja on Monday evening.





The incident happened at Nyanya check point along Mararaba road in the nation’s capital.





Security operatives had intercepted the procession of the sect members who were marching from Mararaba/Nasarawa axis.





A witness revealed that the policemen and soldiers fired live bullets after failing in the bid to prevent the protesters from moving into the city.





“The security personnel opened fire on the protesters at close range. The IMN members were advancing towards Abuja when they were stopped,” the witness said.





“Many of them were killed. Some also sustained injuries.”





More to follow…