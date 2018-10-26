



The Kaduna State Government has reinstated another 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.





The curfew is effective from 11am today, Friday, 26th October 2018 and will remain in force until further notice.





Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning.





He said: “This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.





“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.





“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.









“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace.”