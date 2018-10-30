Donald Trump has announced he is going to terminate the right to citizenship for babies born on US soil to non - citizens.The US president, who is taking an increasingly hard-line stance on immigration, said the “ process ” to end birthright citizenship by executive order is underway , and denied such a fundamental change would need the input of Congress.“ It was always told to me you need a constitutional amendment, ” Mr Trump told Axios . “Guess what , you don't. ”“You can definitely do it with an act of Congress , but now they ’ re saying I can do it just with an executive order , ” the president continued.“Now how ridiculous , we ’ re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby , and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits . It ’ s ridiculous , it’ s ridiculous and it has to end. ”