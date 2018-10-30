 BREAKING: Just being born in America no longer qualifies you for citizenship –Trump | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Just being born in America no longer qualifies you for citizenship –Trump

Donald Trump has announced he is going to terminate the right to citizenship for babies born on US soil to non - citizens.

The US president, who is taking an increasingly hard-line stance on immigration, said the “ process ” to end birthright citizenship by executive order is underway , and denied such a fundamental change would need the input of Congress.

“ It was always told to me you need a constitutional amendment, ” Mr Trump told Axios . “Guess what , you don't. ”

“You can definitely do it with an act of Congress , but now they ’ re saying I can do it just with an executive order , ” the president continued.


“Now how ridiculous , we ’ re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby , and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits . It ’ s ridiculous , it’ s ridiculous and it has to end. ” 




