A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lt. General Jeremiah Useni (retd), has clinched the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 governorship election in Plateau State.With this development, Useni, now a Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, would have to slug it out with the incumbent governor Simon Lalong who had been endorsed and given automatic ticket by the All Progressives Congress.The battle for the Plateau State governorship election between the PDP and the APC in 2019 has been shifted to the Southern Senatorial Zone as both Lalong and Useni come from the South.Useni in the primary election with 13 aspirants held at the Treasures Inn Resort, Rayfield in Jos, polled 1,018 votes to defeat a member of the House of Representatives, Johnbull Shekarau with 340 votes.The details of the result sent to THE PUNCH on Monday morning by the Plateau State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, John Akans, said Senator Victor Lar had 249 votes, Rt. Hon. George Daika – 199, Hon. Dr. Nicholas Kemi Nshe – 117, Dr. Ponyah Ibrahim – 62, Godfrey S. Bawa – 35 and Yitman Maimako – 4.Others are Nandom Ishaku Pyennap – 1, Arc. Sam Jatau – 5, Sam Abashe – 3, Engr. Jimmy Cheto – 7 and Brig. Gen. Musa Gambo (retd) – 0.Akans said, “A total of 13 aspirants participated in the gubernatorial primary, while 33 invalid votes were recorded. The total delegates for the election were 2,097.”A breakdown of the delegates, according to Local Government Areas are as follows: Shendam – 118, Qua’anpan – 117, Mikang – 107, Langtang North – 147, Langtang South – 106, Kanam – 136, Kanke – 108, Pankshin – 124, Mangu – 159, Bokkos – 139, Wase – 90, Barkin Ladi – 119, Riyom – 107, Jos East – 104, Bassa – 157, Jos South – 120 and Jos North – 140.