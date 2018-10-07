



1/6 It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.1/6 pic.twitter.com/OIrdXy8fzy October 7, 2018

Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

2/6 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 7, 2018

All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.



3/6 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 7, 2018

Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.



4/6 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 7, 2018

It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as:

1. Potable drinking water

2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers)



5/6 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 7, 2018

3. Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.



Let us vote wisely!

LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!



6/6 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 7, 2018

recalls that Mahmoud Ahmed, a brother of Mrs. Buhari alleged that the APC gubernatorial process in Adamawa State was hijacked.Ahmed, as well as Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) are contesting for the APC ticket along with incumbent governor Mohammed Bindow.Ahmed said his agents at various local governments were barred from election centres and, in some instances, threatened with violence.