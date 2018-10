The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole and his Deputy, Mr Sina Animaun have been impeached.





The impeachment was carried out this afternoon by 14 members of the House.





The house subsequently elected Adeniran Alagbada as new speaker while Segun Adewunmi, former deputy speaker, was reinstated.





Gboyega Aribisogan was elected minority leader and Sunday Akinniyi who just defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was made the minority leader.





All the new officers have been sworn in.





This is coming less than seven days to the end of the tenure of Ayodele Fayose, the governor.





According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Stephen Gbadamosi, those who carried out the ‘illegality’ were provided police cover and they prevented other members and even staff of the House from having access to the complex, adding that some members were also suspended.