



President Muhammadu Buhari has invited a National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to Abuja.





Dailypost reports that the meeting will hold at the presidential villa this afternoon.





A source close to the presidency told our correspondent that Buhari is worried over the strained relationship between the duo.





Already, Tinubu and other APC leaders in the state have endorsed a former commissioner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the party’s governorship ticket.





On Sunday, Ambode, apparently infuriated by the development, opened a can of warns against Sanwo-Olu.





He said: “The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job. I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.





“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.





“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. we don’t want to go to far. Our leadership should have a rethink”.





Meanwhile, the APC primary election in the state has again been shifted to Tuesday.