



President Muhammadu Buhari has banned 50 prominent Nigerians suspected of corruption from travelling abroad.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the development is part of steps being taken to enforce the executive order 6 recently signed by the president.





He said the Nigerians affected by the executive order have been placed under watch list and are restricted from travelling pending the determination of their cases.





“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes,” he said in a statement issued Saturday.





More to follow…