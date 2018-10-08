NigerianEye can authoritatively confirm that Atiku Abubakar has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election.
He received the highest number of votes in the exercise which held in Abuja from Saturday to Sunday.
Atiku polled 1532 votes to defeat other aspirants at the national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Votes of other aspirants are as follows
TAMBUWAL 693
BUKOLA SARAKI 317
RABIU KWANKWASO 158
DAVID MARK – 35 Votes
JONAH JANG – 19 Votes
TURAKI 65
SULE LAMIDO 96
ATAHIRU BAFARAWA 48
Dankwabo 111
MARKAFI 74
DATTI AHMED 5
More to follow…
