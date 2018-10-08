can authoritatively confirm that Atiku Abubakar has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election.He received the highest number of votes in the exercise which held in Abuja from Saturday to Sunday.Atiku polled 1532 votes to defeat other aspirants at the national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Votes of other aspirants are as followsTAMBUWAL 693BUKOLA SARAKI 317RABIU KWANKWASO 158DAVID MARK – 35 VotesJONAH JANG – 19 VotesTURAKI 65SULE LAMIDO 96ATAHIRU BAFARAWA 48Dankwabo 111MARKAFI 74DATTI AHMED 5More to follow…