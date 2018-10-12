Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has picked former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as his running mate, according to reports.It had widely suggested that Atiku might select his vice-president among politicians like former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and the incumbent Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.When contacted Atiku’s campaign organisation, they neither denied nor confirmed the news but acknowledged the existence of the report.The PDP hierarchy are still undecided between the South-West and South-East, on the zone the position should be allotted and this obviously would have influenced Atiku’s decision to make Peter Obi as his running mate.Details later...