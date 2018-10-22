



Sani Mustapha Mohammed, the senator representing Niger south, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest, TheCable understands.





Mohammed is said to be angered by the decision of the ruling party to drop his name from the list of candidates for the 2019 general election.





Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central, also resigned from the party in protest on Saturday over the removal of his name from the list of candidates.





More to follow…