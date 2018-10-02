AMBODE'S DEPUTY: SANWO-OLU IS THE CHOSEN MANIdiat Adebule, Lagos deputy governor, has backed Sanwo-Olu over Ambode in the ongoing APC guber primary.“The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,” Adebule said while voting in Iba LCDA.This is the first time the deputy governor of Lagos state will openly support Babajide Sanwo-Olu