3:08 PM 0
AMBODE'S DEPUTY: SANWO-OLU IS THE CHOSEN MAN

Idiat Adebule, Lagos deputy governor, has backed Sanwo-Olu over Ambode in the ongoing APC guber primary.

“The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,” Adebule said while voting in Iba LCDA.

This is the first time the deputy governor of Lagos state will openly support Babajide Sanwo-Olu
