Men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists yesterday invaded farms on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State, macheting 12 farmers to death.Attacked was Kalle, a short distance from Maiduguri.Residents said the farmers were busy working the fields when the terrorists unexpectedly swooped on them.Attempts by the victims to run for their lives were largely unsuccessful, as the assailants gave them a chase, caught up with them before hacking them.The terrorists opted against using their guns so that they might not attract the attention of soldiers deployed around the area.Twelve bodies were evacuated from nearby bushes while three men were injured.