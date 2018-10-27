A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has reacted to a statement made by the Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola that a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari by the South West would guarantee the zone the Presidency in 2023.





George, speaking to newsmen in Lagos, urged Fashola to leave the issue of who becomes President in 2023 and focus on improving infrastructure in the country, NAN reports.





Fashola had on Thursday said if the South West vote for Buhari in 2019, they would produce the next president in 2023.





Reacting, George urged Fashola to repair bad roads in the country urgently rather than postulating about 2023.





He noted that the two major roads leading to the Lagos ports were in a deplorable state and urged the minister to focus on fixing those roads in view of their importance to the economy.





George said: “Fashola is the Minister of Works. Look at the key major roads from the ports, they are in deplorable state and these roads are the gateway to the nation’s economy.





“It costs a container to be moved from Apapa ports to Tin- Can to Ikeja N1 million. Just one container and that is what it will cost the same container from Shanghai in China to Lagos.





“So the minister needs to fix those roads now instead of postulating about 2023. These roads have not been maintained for years.





“If goods cannot come out fast from the ports, it will affect those who are buying and selling and if things cannot go into the ports for export, how would people make money.





“Fashola should be concerned about fixing these roads before May 2019 because he would come back someday to give account to the people.”



