Adamawa State government has declared support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari as candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2019 presidential election, noting that it is not disturbed by the emergence of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Sajoh Ahmed, who spoke at a briefing, yesterday, in Yola, condemned what he described as a looming blackmail by elements planning to design a poster pairing Governor Jibrilla “with the presidential candidate of another party.”The ploy, Ahmed stated, was an attempt to tarnish the image of the governor, describing the act as wicked.According to the commissioner, “Governor Jibrilla is an APC governor working for APC and has no intention to support or canvass support for any presidential candidate outside APC. He has no support for any candidate other than Buhari.“Anybody who prints any document to portray anything to the contrary should be disregarded.“Governor Jibrilla has no intention, discussion or contemplating, in any way whatsoever, to support any other candidate or any other political party or parties except President Muhammadu Buhari.”On Atiku’s emergenceThe commissioner, who did not mention Atiku’s name in his initial address, noted at the question and answer session that Atiku, as an Adamawa man, winning the presidential ticket of a major opposition party “is a factor,” but that Governor Jibrilla already had his party’s candidate and would always choose reality over promises.Ahmed added that Buhari had done enough for Adamawa since he became President, to make the people prefer him to other candidates.He called on losers in the just-concluded governorship primaries to support the candidature of Governor Jibrilla to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 general election.