Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, withdrew from the 19 suits filed last year in respect of the validity or otherwise of Mr. Ibrahim Magu remaining the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.The decision was in connection with the ongoing trial of the judge’s husband and former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako; and her stepson, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, bordering on corruption charges before another judge of the court, Justice Okon Abang.Justice Nyako, who announced her withdrawal from the suits in the court on Tuesday, said her decision was influenced by EFCC’s repeated formal requests to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, demanding the re-assignment of the matters to another judge of the court.‎After withdrawing from the cases on Tuesday, she adjourned the case sine die (indefinitely) pending when the Chief Judge would re-assign the cases to another judge.