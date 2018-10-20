 Benitez to replace Mourinho at Manchester United | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Newcastle United legend, Chris Waddle has told Manchester United to sign Rafa Benitez as Jose Mourinho’s replacement.

Waddle advised the Red Devils’ board to ignore Benitez’ past relationship with Liverpool and employ him.

“I think Rafa Benitez should be a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United,” Waddle told SportingBet.

He said Benitez was good enough for the job and has big club experience, having managed at the highest level in European football.


“He is definitely good enough and has that big club experience having won trophies around Europe,” he added.

“Manchester United might not consider him due to his history with Liverpool, but there’s no doubt in my mind he would be a good choice.”
