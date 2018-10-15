His son, a Performing Officer at the National Troupe of Nigeria, Emmanuel Adejumo, popularly called “Boisala’’ told NAN that the family had decided on the date for the burial.
NAN reports that the late Adejumo, a Member of the Order of the Niger, a comedian, dramatist and actor died on October 7 at 82 in Ilesa, Osun State.
His body has since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesa.
