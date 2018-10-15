The family of the Late Moses Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala, has announced December 6 and 7 as dates for the burial ceremony of the icon, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.His son, a Performing Officer at the National Troupe of Nigeria, Emmanuel Adejumo, popularly called “Boisala’’ told NAN that the family had decided on the date for the burial.NAN reports that the late Adejumo, a Member of the Order of the Niger, a comedian, dramatist and actor died on October 7 at 82 in Ilesa, Osun State.His body has since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesa.