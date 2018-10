The Atiku Campaign Presidential Organisation says the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Economist Magazine has rendered as lies, “ridiculous claims” made by Lai Mohammed, minister of information.





The campaign organisation said this in response to a recent endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by the magazine.





When the research unit of the international business magazine had predicted in September that PDP would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election, the minister had said the prediction was based on fake premises and constituted fake news.





Maintaining its previous stance, the magazine released another report, alluding to Atiku’s victory over Buhari.





Atiku’s campaign said the latest endorsement is a testament to the achievements recorded under the watch of the PDP candidate as chairman of the National Council of Privatisation, when he was deputy of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The latest endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, by the Economist Magazine, puts to lies the recent ridiculous claims made by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the international media is askance of the candidature of Mr. Abubakar.





This is the second endorsement in as many months by the world’s number one economic and policy magazine. An endorsement based on the clarity of vision and the detailed policies of the PDP’s candidate when compared to the vague and empty promises of the incumbent All Progressive Congress administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





As the Economist rightly states, the issues in 2019 are “popular frustration over the rise in joblessness and poverty (two of the biggest voter concerns) on Mr. Buhari’s watch, as well as growing insecurity in central Nigeria.”





No other candidate has the capacity to address these challenges, like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, under whose watch as Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, Nigeria had her highest growth in job numbers.





Indeed, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, is poised to translate the significant success he has made in his private business empire to the public sector. This anticipation is responsible for the momentum he now enjoys in all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.





For the past one year, Mr. Abubakar has traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, selling his plans, vision and policies to Nigerians. Unfortunately, rather than do the same, the All Progressive Congress has focused on negative campaigning by slandering Mr. Abubakar’s past.





We are not surprised by their actions. When a man’s future intimidates people, they focus on lying about his past because they cannot compete in the present. However, we thank The Economist for proving that no matter how far and fast falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.