



Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, has expressed delight with the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential election.





In a statement issued on Sunday, Obi said this shows the wishes and desires of most Nigerians.





He said what the PDP delegates did in Port Harcourt reflect what Nigerians want – free and transparent election.





Obi said since all the candidates were eminently qualified, the victory of Abubakar showed his wide acceptance.





He commended other contestants for putting up brave contest and conducting themselves in a befitting manner.





Describing Nigeria as a nation that has derailed off the paths of development due to what he called cumulative leadership failure, Obi said he has confidence that Abubakar has all it takes to restore the glory of Nigeria.





“Having personally followed him in the past six months, listened and interacted with him on a number of issues negatively affecting our society, I observe in him a person who has the burning desire to leave a footprint in the sands of time,” he said.





He called on Nigerians to offer the PDP candidate full support and thanked Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for providing a conducive atmosphere for the convention.