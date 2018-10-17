The trip made to Dubai by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was on Tuesday said to be delaying the full composition of the party’s presidential campaign council.However, it was gathered that Atiku in conjunction with the national leadership of the party approved the selection of some members of the council before he left Nigeria for the United Arab Emirates.Some members of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent in Abuja on Tuesday.The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed to our correspondent that Atiku confirmed the list.“The former Vice President approved the list we just released on the composition of members of the campaign council. We would work on others when he returns to the country,” he added.However, he did not mention when the former Vice President would return to the country.Earlier, Ologbondiyan, in a statement, named the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation.Ologbondiyan also listed some zonal coordinators.The coordinators are the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, (North-West); Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, (North-East); Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, (North-Central); Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, (South-South); former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, (South-West); and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi, for the South-East.Others are a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who was named as the Chairman, Legal Matters, while the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, is the Chairman, Fund Raising Committee.Ologbondiyan added that the NWC would make further announcements on the composition and structure of the PDP Presidential campaign, in due course.