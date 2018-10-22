



Gbenga Daniel, director-general of the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential poll, says the position of secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) will go to the south-west if Abubakar wins.





Daniel said this during an interactive session with reporters in Lagos on Sunday.





He said decisions on major offices were being given “serious consideration”, adding that no region will be marginalised.





“We need to understand that the candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins,” he said.





“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.





“The offices of senate president and speaker of the house of representative will be decided after the polls and based on what plays out in both houses.





“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the south-west is restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about.





“So the issue for the south-west is not personality or slot issue per say because personalities come and go but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices.”





On Abubakar’s manifesto, Daniel said it would be published as soon as the campaigns kick off.