



The Presidency on Sunday mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar over his ambition to rule Nigeria in 2019.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie in a post on her Twitter page, said Atiku was not capable of ruling a Local Government Area, let alone Nigeria.





Onochie stated this while responding to a tweet by Atiku, advising his supporters on what to do to those against him ahead of forthcoming 2019 election.





The Waziri of Adamawa tweeted: “For everyone who supports me, I ask you to conduct yourself respectfully, even with people who do not agree with you.





“There will be insults, falsehoods, threats and innuendo. Ignore them and stay focused on the task of rebuilding Nigeria,” he tweeted.





In response, Onochie wrote: “Your symbolising corruption, greed and deception is legendary. You can only dream of returning our dear nation to the PDP elite who drained our treasury and left the poorest of us, worse off.





“It would not happen. You are too unpatriotic to run a Local Govt Area, let alone, our nation.”