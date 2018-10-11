Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is visiting his erstwhile principal, President Olusegun Obasanjo today very reliable sources disclosed last night.The visit to Obasanjo would be the first time the former president would meet with his former deputy since the later emerged as presidential candidate of the PDP.The two men had an on-again-off-again relationship since the two fell out towards the end of the Obasanjo presidency when the former president allegedly mounted schemes to block Atiku from succeeding him as president. Atiku had on his part actively played a role in stopping the third term agenda reportedly schemed by Obasanjo.Though Dr. Obasanjo had in the past vowed not to ever support Atiku’s long-nurtured presidential aspiration, there is expectation that the former president may unbend upon his even more harsh assessment of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.Today’s meeting between the two men, Vanguard gathered was packaged by Afenifere leaders who had on Tuesday visited Dr. Obasanjo ahead of the visit