The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has commiserated with the people and government of Abia over the pipeline explosion which killed scores of people in the state.He also donated N10m for the rehabilitation of survivors.This is contained in a statement issued by the Atiku Media Office on Wednesday in Abuja.The pipeline explosion claimed some lives and destroyed properties on October 12, in Umuimo and Umuaduru communities in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.The vice presidential candidate and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, representing Atiku, visited the affected communities in company with Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, and other officials of the state.Atiku said the news of the explosion was very devastating and that it was particularly touching that so many lives were lost in the incident.He said that the fatal incident should raise the red flag for proper safety measures along all pipeline beds across the country.The presidential candidate condoled with the government and people of Abia State, praying for families that lost their relations in the incident.According to the statement, Atiku also donated N10m to the government and people of the affected communities.Other dignitaries who welcomed Obi include the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon. Solomon Adaelu.