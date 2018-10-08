United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress said the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has made the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari easier.Mr. Ade Omole, leader of the APC UK made the assertion in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.According to him, President Buhari remains the best candidate in the 2019 presidential election.He maintained that Atiku’s candidature would not stop the victory of the APC.“The task for 2019 election has just been made easier by the leading opposition party, by electing a presidential candidate who was part of the country’s problem in the 16 years of PDP rule.“Nigerians should be wise enough to know, therefore, that he has nothing new to bring to the table.“On behalf of Nigerians and the progressives in the Diaspora, I congratulate President Buhari for accepting his nomination to be the APC presidential candidate for the 2019 election.”