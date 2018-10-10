The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday blasted those jubiliating over the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, saying he will not make the needed difference Nigerians are clamouring for.IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said there is no difference between Atiku and President Muhammadu Buhari because they are both northerners and are pursuing well scripted northern agenda not known by many Nigerians.IPOB expressed surprise with the way many Nigerians particularly some people from South East are jubiliating over the emergence of Abubakar as PDP candidate, saying they seem to have forgotten in a hurry what they are going through in the hand of the present government which promised change that Nigerians are yet to see.According to IPOB, “We view with utter disdain and sadness,the macabre dance of shame being exhibited by some elements from the South East over the emergence of Atiku Abubakar.“These shameless politicians, typified by the institutionalized bundle of treachery have reared their ugly heads once again in the never ending cycle of humiliation and suffering for Biafrans in Nigeria.“If people can forget with such ease that Atiku Abubakar is yet another northerner with a major stake in the tendencies of Miyetti Allah, then there is reason to question the sanity of those that claim they are political leaders in the South East and South South.“The same misplaced sycophantic euphoria greeted the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014 when the mantra was to get rid of the same PDP that some are campaigning for today.We know where Buhari’s regime has landed everybody.“The same greedy and political short-sightedness that led to the emergence of Buhari is at play once again.It confirms what we IPOB have always known, that some people do not have what it takes to usher in positive long lasting change.“The same band of selfish politicians responsible for the pain and hardship ravaging our land today are now telling us to vote for the umpteenth time in the hope that things will get better this time around when they know it will not.“It is frankly unbelievable that some people can be that gullible as to be taken in by the charade that passes as electioneering in Nigeria.”The noise making and celebration at the emergence of another Fulani man to contest presidential seat come 2019 under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is indicative that politics in Nigeria is an exercise in recycling expired selfish people in the corridors of power.”According to IPOB, “The emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubarka did not come as a surprise because we the Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are well aware and informed on the antics of the Fulani caliphate with their jihadist plans to perpetuate the suffering and conquest of the rest of Nigeria particularly the former Eastern Region.“It is a shame that Eastern politicians are still ignorant of this fact, even when they claim they are learned, if not how quickly so-called leaders of the East have forgotten that it was today’s President Buhari that truncated the guaranteed late Dr Alex Ekwueme presidency with his anti-east military coup of 1983.“It was the same man that played the major role in killing civilians and blackmailing an Easterner and former President Goodluck Jonathan out of office, using the formidable might of global Islamic brotherhood led by Obama.“We therefore, wonder how can those confused easterners will be jubilating over Atiku Abubakar emergence, having speedily forgotten that he single handedly denied Dr Alex Ekwueme the PDP ticket in the run up to the Jos convention in 1999.“There is no serious politician in the South East and South South who does not know that it was the former Vice President that stopped late Dr Alex Ekwueme’s restructuring agenda in 1999.“We are not unaware of the plans by the Fulani caliphate to continue their antics of perpetuating themselves in power by secretly placing their people in every political platform in Nigeria.“We still wonder why some Nigerians are so myopic to the extent they cannot see the handwriting on the wall.“IPOB family members and it’s leadership worldwide have gone beyond the current gimmicks and frenzied local politics played by expired politicians on poor masses and we are aware that the Fulanis have a singular agenda, to conquer and Islamize Nigeria.“Unfortunately poorly informed Eastern politicians and their brood of up and coming baby traitors are helping Miyetti Allah in the conquest of the Eastern Region.“It is important for us in IPOB to place it on record for Nigerians to know that It is that Atiku is a Fulani man and cannot jettison Fulani agenda.“The Fulanis are pursuing a totally different agenda in Nigeria while other Nigerians are myopically carrying on in their blissful ignorance, and any body in South should ask why can’t a core Hausa man or Jukun man be the President of Nigeria.“These are the subtle realities that right minded people should worry about, Nigerians should know that the Fulanis are playing a nicely refined game with the brains of Nigerians.“How sad that some people accepted the narrative that only a Fulani man can win against Buhari who is himself a Fulani.Those irrationally jubilating in the South East and South South over Atiku’s candidacy, must remember that Atiku, Saraki, Obasanjo, Tambuwal, Kwankwonso and others that conspired against Jonathan in 2015 to put a Fulani man in power.“Now Jonathan is gone, the big Fulani guns that abandoned him to join APC to ensure the loss of his presidency, have now jumped out of APC to join PDP to overrun the South East and South South who seem to forget so easily.”