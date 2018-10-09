



The primary election of many political parties were concluded over the weekend in line with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





A first phase in the journey to the highest office in the land, the campaign proper will begin next month.





President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are the most popular candidates in the 2019 presidential race.





But here is a list of other contestants in the 2019 presidential election.