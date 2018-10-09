 Atiku, Al-Mustapha, Sowore, Duke — 20 presidential candidates of 2019 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The primary election of many political parties were concluded over the weekend in line with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A first phase in the journey to the highest office in the land, the campaign proper will begin next month.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are the most popular candidates in the 2019 presidential race.

But here is a list of other contestants in the 2019 presidential election.


S/NO
CANDIDATE
POLITICAL PARTY
1
Muhammadu Buhari
All Progressives Congress (APC)
2
Atiku Abubakar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
3
Prince Eniola Ojajuni
Alliance for Democracy (AD)
4
Tope Kolade Fasua
Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)
5
Adesina Fagbenro-Byron
Kowa Party (KP)
6
Donald Duke
Social Democratic Party (SDP)
7
Moses Shipi
All Blending Party (ABP)
8
Ibrahim Usman
National Rescue Movement (NRM)
9
Omoyele Sowore
African Action Congress (AAC)
10
Fela Durotoye
Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)
11
Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim
Alliance for People’s Trust (APT)
12
Obiageli Ezekwesili
Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)
13
Kingsley Moghalu
Young Progressive Party (YPP)
14
Eunice Atuejide
National Interest Party (NIP)
15
Ahmed Buhari
Sustainable National Party (SNP)
16
Alistair Soyode
Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)
17
Edozie Madu
Independent Democrats (ID)
18
Hamza Al-Mustapha
People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN)
19
Peter Nwangwu
We the People of Nigeria (WTPN)
20
Olusegun Mimiko
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

