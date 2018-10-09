The primary election of many political parties were concluded over the weekend in line with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
A first phase in the journey to the highest office in the land, the campaign proper will begin next month.
President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are the most popular candidates in the 2019 presidential race.
But here is a list of other contestants in the 2019 presidential election.
|
S/NO
|
CANDIDATE
|
POLITICAL PARTY
|
1
|
Muhammadu Buhari
|
All Progressives Congress (APC)
|
2
|
Atiku Abubakar
|
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|
3
|
Prince Eniola Ojajuni
|
Alliance for Democracy (AD)
|
4
|
Tope Kolade Fasua
|
Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)
|
5
|
Adesina Fagbenro-Byron
|
Kowa Party (KP)
|
6
|
Donald Duke
|
Social Democratic Party (SDP)
|
7
|
Moses Shipi
|
All Blending Party (ABP)
|
8
|
Ibrahim Usman
|
National Rescue Movement (NRM)
|
9
|
Omoyele Sowore
|
African Action Congress (AAC)
|
10
|
Fela Durotoye
|
Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)
|
11
|
Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim
|
Alliance for People’s Trust (APT)
|
12
|
Obiageli Ezekwesili
|
Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)
|
13
|
Kingsley Moghalu
|
Young Progressive Party (YPP)
|
14
|
Eunice Atuejide
|
National Interest Party (NIP)
|
15
|
Ahmed Buhari
|
Sustainable National Party (SNP)
|
16
|
Alistair Soyode
|
Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)
|
17
|
Edozie Madu
|
Independent Democrats (ID)
|
18
|
Hamza Al-Mustapha
|
People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN)
|
19
|
Peter Nwangwu
|
We the People of Nigeria (WTPN)
|
20
|
Olusegun Mimiko
|
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.