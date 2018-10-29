The Army has confirmed that three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) or Shiite died on Saturday while two solders sustained injuries when the sect clashed with troops at Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).The Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Maj.-Gen. James Myam, confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.Myam said the sect allegedly attacked troops of the garrison at 3 p.m. at Zuba bridge as they escorted ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State.“The sect members, who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal road block, denying motorists free passage.“When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road. They also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.“They smashed military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting. This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves.“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion, in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred, rushed to the convoy’s rescue,” Myam said.He said normalcy had been restored in the area and advised the public, especially those plying the Abuja-Zuba road, to go about their normal activities.