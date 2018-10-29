



The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Sunday, rubbished the recent threat by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that he will return to Nigeria “with hell.”





In a chat with Dailypost, AYCF President, Yerima Shettima said Nigeria had gone beyond what he termed “cheap blackmail.”





Kanu, who disappeared in September 2017 when military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu in Abia State, had a few weeks ago resurfaced in Jerusalem where he was seen praying.





In his first public address from Jerusalem, the IPOB leader vowed to return to Nigeria “with hell.”





However, AYCF dismissed such threat, saying the harmony of Nigeria can’t be “undermined” by an individual or group.





Shettima, who described Kanu’s threat as “noise”, dared him to return to the country and make such claim.





He said, “We have gone beyond this, Nigeria is too civilized and too big for that kind of cheap thread. This country is a nation where an individual cannot undermine its harmony and I do not believe that Kanu was in Jerusalem because I saw the Israel comment.





“However, if truly he is there, he doesn’t need to talk from there he should come to Nigeria and say it let us know if he is that powerful.





“Nigeria has gone beyond that level, we can’t be falling for such cheap blackmail by an individual or group of people who are actually doing there own thing and want to make it a business venture as far as I’m concern.





“He should come to Nigeria and stay in Israel and be making unnecessary noise.”