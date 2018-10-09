



Senate President Bukola Saraki says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is wallowing in confusion.





Saraki said this while reacting to the ruling party’s reaction to his performance at the convention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Saraki had placed a distant third behind Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, and ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who clinched the PDP ticket.





Responding to this, Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the APC, had said the senators should reject Saraki the same way the delegates at the convention did.





But Saraki wondered why Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the PDP.





He said the “civil war” Nabena and Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, ignited in their party has left it “wallowing in confusion”.





“We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki,” he said in a statement which Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.





“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the APC.”