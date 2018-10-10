With less than 24 hours after he threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said Governor Ayo Fayose is not wanted in its fold.The State APC Chairman, Mr. Paul Omotoso, and party chairmen in all wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, where the governor hails from, as well as all wards in Ado-Ekiti, where he lives and has businesses, have said he is not welcome in the broom party.The party chieftains also told the governor to forget his plans to dump the PDP and join APC “until he clears himself of several criminal cases hanging on his neck”.The warning came on the heels of reports that Fayose had concluded plans to dump the PDP, following the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate as against Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who Fayose reportedly supported.In a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ade Ajayi, APC said its leaders advised the outgoing governor to conclude his court cases bordering on alleged crimes before contemplating to join the APC.The statement said: “We want to prove to the world that APC will not provide sanctuary for criminal suspects, political prostitutes and lepers. We will never admit such character to this party and we advise Fayose to play his politics of destruction somewhere else.“Fayose’s criminal prosecution on 2005 poultry project fraud resumes on November 4, 2018. Fayose cannot turn Ekiti APC into a haven and sanctuary for criminal suspects; we advise him to forget any plan to smear Ekiti APC with criminal records.”Omotoso also told the governor that APC “is a political party bounded by common ideals of integrity, openness, discipline and commitment to common goal of progressive governance, which it said Fayose does not possess or believe in, given “his style of politics and governance”.He added: “Fayose, over the years, abused, disrespected and openly denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party, who is also the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.“Fayose is coming to destroy our party and ensure that President Buhari does not get a second term in 2019. We won’t allow Fayose’s evil plan to materialise.”Saying the outgoing governor would not be admitted into the APC, Omotoso added: “Fayose said many times that he would destroy APC. He destroyed Labour Party (LP), All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA), and at a time he also destroyed the PDP before his current activities that led to the present sorry state of the party in Ekiti State…”Last night, Fayose denied planning to join APC.In a text message to reporters, he said: “APC my foot! I will never have anything to do with APC, for the party’s leaders to be saying that Fayose is coming to APC amounts to unnecessary dissipation of their energy.“I will never ever come to APC and will never ever have anything to do with the party.”