



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has spoken on the allegations of bribe-taking levelled against Kano Governor, Umar Ganduje.





The party said since Ganduje had gone to court, it could not take a position on the matter.





“The matter is in court, the governor has taken the medium to court,” party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu told Premium Times.





“We cannot comment on a matter that is already before a law court.”





Meanwhile, the Kano House of Assembly has opened probe of videos showing Ganduje, collecting stacks of dollars in bribe.





Raising a matter of urgent public importance on Monday, a member representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, said the assembly should investigate the authenticity of the video and take measures.





Madari said the videos had brought the institution of governance in the state to disrepute, and therefore the need for the legislators to take urgent action.





The matter was seconded by Baffa Dan’Agundi, a member representing Kano Municipal.





Responding, the speaker, Alhassan Rurum, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the matter and report back to the assembly.





Members of the committee include Baffa Dan’Agundi (Kano Municipal) as chairman; Labaran Madari (Warawa) member; Garba Gafasa (Ajingi), member; and Zubairu Masu, (Sumaila) member.





Others are Ayuba Labaran (Kabo) member; Abubakar Galadima (Bebeji), member; Garba Yau Gwarmai (Kunchi/Tsanyawa), member and; Mujtafa Amin, secretary.