



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced 24 governorship candidates of the party.





They will slug it out with candidates of other parties next year February.





Yekini Nabena, APC national publicity secretary, released the list in a statement sent to NigerianEye on Friday.





He said: “Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees.

“The NWC adopted the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”





However, flag bearers in 12 others states will be know in the coming days.





Full list of the candidates below:





1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE





2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE





3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE





4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE





5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE





6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE





7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE





8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE





9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE





10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE





11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE





12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE





13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE





14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE





15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE





16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE





17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE





18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE





19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE





20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE





21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER





22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE





23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE





24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE